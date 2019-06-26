Ofcom bolsters advisory committee with three new appointments

All three members join on three-year contracts

Ofcom has confirmed the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Committee for England.

The regulator has appointed Paula Carter as Chair of the Committee, with Aaqil Ahmed and Matthew Littleford also added to the committee.

All three begin their roles with immediate effect, with Carter providing over 30 years’ experience in the broadcast sector, most recently as director of planning and board secretary at Channel 4.

Carter is also a magistrate on the South East London Bench and represents Surrey as an RFU Council Member. She is also on the committee of the Wine Society.

Ahmed is a media consultant and has previously worked as head of religion and ethics at both the BBC and Channel 4.

Ahmed is also a non-executive director of the advertising standards authority and a council member of the higher education funding council for Wales.

Littleford is currently Chair of the Reading Agency and is a trustee for the theatre companies Frantic Assembly and Plaines Dough.

Littleford has previously worked as joint managing director of TV production company betty, editorial director for digital at BBC Worldwide, controller of UKTV and controller of entertainment for ITV’s digital channels.