Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band wearable for £34.99

The wearable boasts premium features such as an AMOLED colour display, fitness tracking, and long battery life

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band wearable is available to buy today (June 26) for £34.99.

Embedded with a heart-rate sensor, it has a colour AMOLED display that measures at 0.95-inches with a 120 x 240 pixel resolution. Made from 2.5D glass, Xiaomi claims the screen can be viewed in direct sunlight.

With a 135mAh battery the band is can remain active for 20 hours. Users can use it to track a variety of activities including, cycling, running and sleeping.

It can also track swimming, and is capable of tracking swim strokes and swimming efficiency. The band can handle water depths down to 50 metres.

The lightweight wearable is compatible with Android devices with the 4.4 update and above and iPhones with iOS 9.0 and above.