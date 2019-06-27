Tech Data man jumps ship to Exertis

Andy Jones joins from Tech Data where he spent three years in a business development role

Exertis announced today (June 27) the appointment of Andy Jones (pictured) as business development manager for its devices-as-a-services (DaaS) team

Jones will report to mobile commercial and services director Rik Hubbard. The new BDM joins from tech Data where he operated in a business development role specialising in IT firm Cisco.

He will be responsible for spurring resellers to embrace DaaS and ensuring smooth transition for them.

Exertis said its DaaS model helps resellers avoid large capital investments, foresee costs, reduce the burden of maintenance and management from their IT department, and increase security on devices.

On his appointment Jones said: ““I am delighted to have joined Exertis to drive and champion our new DaaS proposition. We have established some vital partnerships with vendors which allow us to bring some unique deals to the channel, alongside that, we are adding some new innovations to our proposition to truly deliver something unique in the channel”.

Hubbard added: ““DaaS is becoming an increasingly interesting option for companies by reducing the complexity and costs of device procurement and deployment. Mobile phones, tablets and laptops have a residual value and our DaaS offering ensures that companies maximise their assets. Resellers can offer their customers the opportunity to take out a residual value lease which is a unique development for the industry, rather than repaying the cash price and the interest,”