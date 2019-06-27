Honor commits to future Android updates and security patches

Honor 20 Series will also receive Android Q update later this year

Following Huawei’s pledge last week Honor has confirmed that all smartphones will continue to receive security patches and Android updates.

In a statement on social media titled “Our commitment to you” the manufacture promised its customers that it will continue to put them first.

The Huawei sub-brand also revealed that its flagship Honor 20 series which includes the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite will get access to Android Q.

The vendor said that any customer that has bought an Honor smartphone can continue accessing the apps as usual.

Last week Huawei pledged to continue updating its smartphones and tablets with the latest security patches and Android updates.