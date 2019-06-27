Vodafone will bring 5G to the Isles of Scilly

Operator will launch fan-assisted referee system for the world’s smallest football league

Vodafone will launch 5G on the Isles of Scilly on July 3 in addition to the seven cities it has already announced.

The operator has signed a two-year 5G sponsorship with St Mary’s Association Football Club, which manages the Isles of Scilly Football League.

The League, which comprises of two teams, Garrison Gunners and Woolpack Wanderers, is the smallest league in the world. The teams play each other around 20 times over the course of a season.

Vodafone will also launch a fan-assisted referee (FAR) system later in 2019. Fans will be able to stream matches over 5G and also have a say on key game decisions via their phones, which will be relayed back to the match official.

Vodafone UK CTO Scott Petty said: “5G is a game-changer for the Isles of Scilly as it will provide the local community with much improved access to important online services. I’m also delighted that Vodafone is teaming up with the local football club, which brings people together, and by combining it with our technology, we can promote this wonderful archipelago on the world stage.”

Chairman of the Isles of Scilly Football League Anthony ‘Gibbo’ Gibbons added: “This is a big deal not just for the league, but for everyone. We are delighted that this long-term partnership respects the heritage of the league yet brings it into the 21st century. The teams are buzzing over their new kits and are looking forward to playing in front of bigger crowds online. Above all, the improved communications will hopefully help stem the flow of young people leaving the island permanently and attract more visitors.”