BT appoints Nair to board

Nair has held a number of HR roles at Unilever since joining in 1992

BT has announced the appointment of Leena Nair to its board as a non-executive director.

Nair begins her role on July 10 and will also act as a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Digital Impact and Sustainability Committee.

Since March 2016 Nair has been chief human resources officer at Unilever, where she has the overall responsibility for the global people agenda for Unilever’s 160,000 employees.

Nair is also a member of Unilever’s leadership executive and has been a non-executive director of the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy since last year. She is also chair of its Nominations and Governance Committee.

Prior to her current role, Nair has held a number of senior HR roles at Unilever, including senior VP for Leadership and Organisational Development and Global Head of Diversity.

Nair has also been executive director of Hindustan Unilever and VP for HR in South Asia.

BT chairman Jan du Plessis has welcomed her appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Leena to BT. She brings a deep understanding of the strategic and practical challenges of driving large scale cultural transformation, making her an excellent addition to the board.”

Nair added: “I am delighted to be invited to join board of BT, an iconic company. I am looking forward to making a contribution to shape the future of this exciting business in a dynamic sector.”