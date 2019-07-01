EE first with 5G broadband plans

5G has been touted as the future for home broadband

EE has started selling 5G mobile broadband plans with a HTC 5G Hub.

Two plans are available on 12 months contracts – 50GB for £50 per month and 100GB for £75 per month. An upfront charge of £100 is needed for the HTC 5G Hub, which on its own is worth £500.

Up to 20 devices can be connected to the hub within a 30 metre radius.

The hub has a five-inch HD display, voice command, loud speaker and comes with a remote control. It has a USB-C port and can charge devices utilising Quick Charge 3.0.

With a 5G connection customers can watch 4K video smoothly and play video games with less lag.

EE is the first and only operator so far to launch 5G. Rival operator Vodafone will launch its 5G network on Wednesday (July 3).

EE has launched 5G in: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester. Ten more UK cities will be connected to 5G this year: Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol.