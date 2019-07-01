Trump: US companies can sell to Huawei

President’s comments come at G20 press conference

Donald Trump has eased his stance on Huawei by saying that American companies will still be able to sell products to the Chinese vendor.

Speaking at a press conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Trump said that there was no change on Huawei selling its products in the US, and that negotiating on this issue would wait until the end of the summit.

“One of the things I will allow, however, is, a lot of people are surprised we send and we sell to Huawei a tremendous amount of product that goes into the various things that they make. And I said that that’s okay, that we will keep selling that product,” he said.

He added: “These are American companies… that make product and that’s very complex, by the way, and highly scientific. And in some cases we’re the ones that do it, we’re the only ones that do it. What we’ve done in Silicon Valley is incredible, actually and nobody has been able to compete with it, and I’ve agreed and pretty easily, I’ve agreed to allow them to continue to sell that product.

“So American companies will continue and they were having a problem, the companies will continue and they were having a problem, the companies were not exactly happy that they couldn’t sell because they had nothing to do with whatever it was potentially happening with respect to Huawei, so I did do that.”

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that Huawei remains on the US’ entity list.

“This is not a general amnesty, if you will,” Kudlow said. “Huawei will remain on the so-called entity list where there are serious export controls and in national security inferences or suggestions there won’t be any licenses.”