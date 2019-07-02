BT to launch 5G service later this year

BT will run the EE 5G network that launched at the end of May

BT has announced that it is launching 5G this autumn as it becomes the first provider to offer 5G as part of a converged mobile and broadband package.

The next generation network will be available in 16 UK cities by the end of the year, with BT Plus customers the first to be offered the service.

5G from BT will use the EE network that launched in May in six UK cities, including London, Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

BT consumer division CEO Marc Allera said: “We’re bringing together the best fibre and mobile communications to help keep our customers connected, both on-the-go and at home.

“Launching 5G for BT customers will give them the opportunity to experience the fastest mobile speeds in the busiest areas of the UK, and our BT Plus customers will have the first opportunity to sign up for 5G.”

By the end of this year 5G for BT Mobile will also be available in Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol.

BT has also confirmed that if a customer reports any problems with their home broadband, that BT will switch on free, unlimited data on their BT Mobile’s within an hour and send a 4G Wi-Fi Mini Hub to arrive the following day.

Device availability has yet to be announced as BT said further details will arrive in due course.