Dame Joan Collins urges users to choose switch to Three

Customers can now change operator through sending a text once contract expires

Three UK has partnered up with actress Dame Joan Collins to encourage people to switch to its network as part of a ‘ditch and switch’ campaign.

Three launched the social media campaign on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook feeds and became the first UK operator to refer to the recent ‘text to switch’ rule introduced yesterday (July 1).

In the light-hearted advert Dame Joan jokingly refers to her past relationships while sitting on a yacht in St Tropez.

In the advert she joked: “I’ve never settled for anyone or anything that didn’t float my boat… It’s now easier than ever to switch.

“So darling if they’re not satisfying you, then just… ghost them. So take control – ditch and switch to Three.”

Three chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell said: “We could all do with being a little more ‘Joan’ and not settling for anything less. And now is the time to take action – it’s never been easier to switch networks.”

Customers that want to switch networks can receive the PAC code through a single text message and can switch networks in just one working day.

As part of these changes Three has confirmed that it is offering new and upgrading customers six months half price line rental on its unlimited tariff until August 22 on a range of handsets, home, tablet and SIM only plans.