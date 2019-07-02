OnePlus updates trade-in scheme to boost OnePlus 7 series sales

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 series last month

OnePlus has updated its trade-in programme in a bid to encourage consumers to trade-in their old smartphones for the OnePlus 7 series.

The trade-in scheme starts today (July 2) and runs until August 15, where consumers can get an extra £40 in addition to the trade-in value for OnePlus devices, and select Huawei, Apple and Samsung devices.

Customers can save up to £690 when trading in selected iPhones, up to £540 for selected Samsung Galaxy models and up to £250 on some Huawei P and Mate series devices.

The OnePlus 7 series launched last month and is available in either nebula blue and mirror grey, plus almond edition for a limited period.

OnePlus customers that have last years OnePlus 6 can save up to £170 when trading in, with the OnePlus 5 potentially saving customers £140.