Carphone launches pre-orders for 5G devices

Carphone Warehouse will from today (July 3) sell the Samsung S10 5G and Oppo Reno 5G, in the wake of Vodafone launching its 5G network.

The S10 5G is available with EE and Vodafone plans. While the Reno 5G is with EE plans only and can only be purchased in store.

Other 5G handsets available from tomorrow (July 4) are the: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 on Vodafone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE and the LG V50 ThinQ on EE.

Customers looking to use the 5G network on Vodafone will be able to have initial access in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bristol whilst those on EE will be connected in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast & Cardiff.