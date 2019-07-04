Daisy Communications to offer 5G business plans

So far six cities in the UK has EE’s 5G network, with more penciled in for next year

Daisy Communications has confirmed that it is to offer 5G mobile plans to businesses through EE.

EE became the first operator in May to launch 5G in the UK and has chosen Daisy Communications as one of 12 providers able to offer the plans to businesses.

The service has so far launched in six cities including; London, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester with a host of cities to follow next year.

Daisy Communications general manager of mobile Darren Goldsmith has welcomed the partnership, with Daisy a long-term partner of EE.

Goldsmith said: “We’re passionate about being at the forefront of telecommunications and the launch of the 5G network is one of the biggest changes to the industry in the last decade.

“We can provide our customers with a number of 5G-ready, innovative handsets that will enable them to take advantage of 5G’s amazing capabilities.”