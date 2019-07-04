Durham’s Riverside Ground pushes the boundary for video experience at World Cup

Eight out of the 10 host cities recorded ‘very good’ scores according to Opensignal

The Riverside Ground in Durham has ranked as the best venue for video experience at this summer’s Cricket World Cup.

It comes according to data gathered by Opensignal, based on the video experience metric which has examined 19 cities across the UK, including all 10 locations for the World Cup.

The metric takes into consideration video loading time, stalling during playback and the level of resolution supported.

The Riverside topped the list with a score of 72.7 (out of 100), where it was followed closely by Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on 69.4.

Out of all 10 host cities, only London and Taunton recorded scores lower than 65, with London posting 64.4 and Taunton a lot further back on 57.1.

However both scores were ranked as ‘good’ scores, but missed out on being rated ‘very good’ which required a score of 65.

Overall fans in eight of the ten cities including; Durham, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham and Leeds are more likely to encounter faster loading times.