Onecom bags Vodafone Total Communications Partner award

DRC, Air Telecom, Intercity Technology and G3 also pick up awards following operator’s conference

Vodafone has named Onecom as its Total Communications Partner of the year at its annual awards ceremony.

The event took place at the Sky Garden in London yesterday (July 3), where the operator also launched its 5G network.

Air Telecom won advanced partner of the year; New Image Communications took specialist partner of the year; Carphone Warehouse Business received approved partner of the year; DRC took the director’s choice award; Intercity Technology was named ISP partner of the year and finally, G3 bagged connectivity partner of the year.

‘The channel is critical to Vodafone’

Vodafone UK business director Anne Sheehan said: “This year’s winners have truly led the way in creating new and innovative connectivity solutions for their customers’ businesses.

“These partners underline the strength of the UK channel and bring to life the value that it brings to business up and down the country. The channel remains a critical part of the Vodafone business and we are committed to driving further success in future.”