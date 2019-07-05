G3 Comms and Connect Managed Services agree merger

The merger of both firms creates a £55m company

G3 Comm and Connect Managed Services have agreed a merger forming a £55 million company.

The merger was backed by recently formed private equity fund, Apiary Capital, which acquired a majority stake in G3 Comms in March.

Connect Managed Services has global enterprise partners such as Johnson & Johnson, BP and beverage company Diageo. The firm saw a management buyout in 2014 and has since grown to a £30 million business.

Vodafone connectivity partner of the year G3 Comms is a £20 million business counting Volkswagen and Morningstar as clients.

Connect Managed Services Alex Tupman and Martin Cross, will lead the group as CEO and CTO respectively, together with G3’s James Arnold-Roberts and Adam Young, who will become group managing director and COO respectively.

Appointed to the board is Mark Thompson as chairman and G3 co-founder Tony Parish as a non-executive director.

Group CEO Alex Tupman said: “Our objective is to create a highly scalable and focused business that can support the needs of a far greater and more diverse customer base, located within both the UK and abroad.”

G3 CEO James Arnold-Roberts added: “When we looked at Connect’s capabilities alongside our own – including our dedicated global network infrastructure – it was clear that this was the perfect fit.”