Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G now available at Vodafone

Vodafone OneNumber allows users to have their phone number on the watch

Vodafone is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G.

The device comes in rose gold or silver. The 42mm version is available for £22 per month with no upfront cost, while the 46mm version is available from £22 per month with a £29 upfront cost.

With Vodafone’s OneNumber service, Galaxy Watch users can use their Vodafone mobile contract’s data allowances with their Watch.

The Galaxy Watch is currently available with £5 off when bough alongside a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ or S10 5G phone.