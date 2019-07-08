UK has the slowest 5G speeds

The highest recorded 5G speed was in the US with 1.81 gigabit per second, three times faster than 4G’s top score

The UK recorded the slowest 5G speeds according to network testers Opensignal.

In Britain the top 5G speed recorded was 569 Mbps, just over 4G’s top score of 441 Mbps. Italy and Spain recorded higher 5G speeds with 657 Mbps and 602 Mbps respectively.

Only two of the UK’s four main operators have launched their 5G network – EE in May and Vodafone just last week (July 3).

Opensignal’s results come from users of its speed test app between April 1 to June 30.

At the time only EE’s 5G network was available to consumers using only 40MHz of spectrum which is “far below 5G technology’s 100 MHz channel size sweet spot.”

5G speeds are fastest in the US, the highest recorded speed was 1.81Gbps, almost three times faster than 4G. US consumers have faster speeds due to the US making available higher frequency spectrum known as mmWave to operators.

Switzerland has the second highest speed with 1.14Gbps, and South Korea third with maximum speeds of 1Gbps. The Asian country was the first to launch a 5G network, having done so in April.

Opensignal notes it is only the “start of the 5G era” with all countries launching 5G only this year