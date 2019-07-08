Vodafone appoints new CEO for Vodafone Business

Kumar has held a number of roles within the telecoms industry

Vodafone Group has confirmed the appointment of Vinod Kumar as chief executive officer of Vodafone Business.

Kumar begins the role on September 2 and takes over from Vodafone Group CEO Rest of World Vivek Badrinath, who has held the interim role since March.

Kumar will join the Executive Committee and report to Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read.

Since 2011, Kumar has been MD and CEO of Tata Communications, after he joined the company in 2004 as its chief operating officer.

He has also held roles across the telecommunications industry with roles at Asia Netcom, WorldCom, Global One and Sprint International on his CV.

Commenting on Kumar’s appointment, Read said: “Vinod is a very experienced business leader with a breadth of experience from across the globe. He is a great addition to Vodafone and the Executive Committee.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his support this year in acting as interim CEO.”

Kumar added: “The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation’s digital transformation, regardless of size or industry.”