Excalibur Communications wins top security accreditation

Around 100,000 companies out of four million have the accreditation in the UK

Excalibur Communications has announced today (July 9) it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification for best practice in information security management systems.

The certification provides a common set of policies, procedures and controls to manage risk to information security that can be followed by companies. It is widely acknowledged as badge of credibility and trust and helps firms become GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

To gain the accreditation Excalibur spent six months updating and introducing a wide range of procedures and policies to meet the 114 ISMS controls required. Excalibur believes the accreditation places it above its rivals.

It is estimated that less than 100,000 UK businesses have ISO 27001 out of a total of around four million, according to UK government figures.

Excalibur CEO Peter Boucher (pictured) said: “As a technology business offering cyber and data security to customers, it’s important for us to take a lead in having the very best ISMS and being noted for it. By gaining ISO 27001 we have achieved this.

“We are not only effectively managing risk within our own businesses, but are in a position to meet the new levels of compliance demanded by new and existing customers who take security matters seriously.”