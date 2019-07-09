Vodafone call centre acquired for £11.8m

The call centre has a workforce of 1,200 employees

A Vodafone call centre in Stoke-on-Trent has been bought in a multi-million pound deal.

The 80,855 square-foot building was bought for £11.8 million by Corum Asset Management. The unit is based on the mixed-use business and retail park Festival Park. It includes 435 on-site parking spaces.

The deal was overseen by Avision Young’s investment team according to a report from Insider Media.

Vodafone, which has a workforce of 1,200, recently removed its break option, which means the unit remains let for a further ten years.

Avison Young investment director Adam Wildig said: “We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of the unit on behalf of our client. The property is in a well-established location and is let to a very strong covenant, so it represents an excellent investment for Corum.”