Aura Technology appoints World Cup winning coach to the board

Aura Technology launched in 2017 and specialise at working with mid-market businesses

IT services provider Aura Technology has appointed Rugby World Cup winning manager Sir Clive Woodward to the board.

Sir Clive will take up a non-executive role as the company hopes to expand, after launching initially in 2017.

He is best remembered for overseeing England’s Rugby World Cup win in 2003, and has also contributed towards Team GB’s Olympics success during a six year stint as director of sport.

Prior to becoming England coach, Sir Clive spent 18 years in the technology sector, in which he founded a computer leasing business.

Sir Clive currently works as a consultant in supporting teams and organisations to improve individual and collective performance.

Aura Technology managing director Tim Walker has welcomed Sir Clive’s appointment.

“He has a strong background in technology and an unparalleled understanding of how a winning mindset leads teams to succeed.

“He has identified these winning qualities in Aura’s team and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us to help make the most of our business’s enormous potential as we take it to the next level.”

Sir Clive added: “After my initial meetings with Tim, I quickly realised that Aura Technology stands out in a very competitive market because of its focus on a highly strategic approach to IT.

“It’s exciting to see how Aura devises and implements IT services that are aligned to the goals and business plans of each organisation they work with, particularly growing companies in the mid-market.”