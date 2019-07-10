Madrid: Huawei opens largest flagship store outside of China

Huawei is also planning to launch an experience centre in Barcelona later this year

Huawei has opened its largest retail and customer experience space outside of China with the addition of a flagship store in Madrid.

The new store is located in Gran Via, which is one of Europe’s busiest streets and is 1,100m2 in size and features two floors.

At the store Huawei will offer free product training, technical support, and expert masterclasses to educate customers on the brand and how to improve their photography, design, video and multimedia skills.

The entire Huawei product ecosystem will be on display at the Gran Via venue which is also known as the ‘Huawei Space’.

Huawei consumer business group Western Europe CEO Walter Ji said that customers will continue to be “our number one priority” despite continued challenges.

“We have opened this world leading flagship space in one of Europe’s most premium locations as evidence of our commitment to our customers, and to show that for our business, nothing has changed” said Ji.

Huawei is also planning to open up a similar store in Barcelona city centre later this year and already has an experience centre in Malaga.

Huawei Spain retail director of the consumer unit Marianna Cherubini added: “The Huawei space in Madrid, as well as the one we plan to open in Barcelona next September, will offer a variety of services designed to make the experience of the user unique.”