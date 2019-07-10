Vodafone launches unlimited data plans for 4G and 5G

Vodafone’s 5G network is live in seven cities, with 19 towns and cities covered by the end of the year

Vodafone has launched its new unlimited data plans for 4G and 5G today – including 5G-ready SIM Only plans from just £23.

It follows the operator announcing the 5G plans last week when it switched its 5G network on during an event at the Sky Garden.

Vodafone has introduced three new unlimited SIM only contracts; Unlimited Max, Unlimited and Unlimited Lite.

The Lite plan is the cheapest from £23 per month and offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps, while the Unlimited plan costs £26 per month and offers speeds of up to 10Mbps.

The Unlimited Max plan is the most expensive of the three from £30 per month, which Vodafone claims offers unlimited mobile access as fast as the device and network will allow.

Customers can also choose a 4G handset plan with unlimited data from today, with 4G devices such as the Huawei P20 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A20e available from £32 and no upfront cost.

There are also 5G handsets available with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G (£56 per month and £29 upfront) and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (£72 per month and £29 upfront cost) Vodafone’s first 5G smartphones.

Vodafone has also revealed that customers can pay an extra £6 per month, they can add an entertainment pack to their plan. They can choose from Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile or a Now TV Entertainment Pass.