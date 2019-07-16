Google Pixel 3a now available at Vodafone

The mid-range smartphone is available with unlimited data plans

Vodafone is now ranging the Google Pixel 3a smartphone and will package it with its newly launched unlimited data 4G plans.

All three plans come with no upfront cost and differ in download speeds. The Unlimited Max plan is £43 per month yielding Vodafone’s fastest 4G speeds capable of 4K video streaming.

The Unlimited plan is £39 per month and offers speeds of up to 10Mbps which is ideal for standard to HD video streaming, and finally the Unlimited Lite plan is £36 per month and offers speeds up to 2Mbps. Vodafone recommends this plan for social media apps and streaming music.

For £6 extra per month, customers have the option to add Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

The Google Pixel 3a is £349 prepaid and boasts stellar camera performance, a fast charging battery and a 5.6-inch OLED display.