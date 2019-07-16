Vodafone launches 5G wireless router

Vodafone’s 5G network went live on July 3

Vodafone UK has launched a 5G wireless router that can provide speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Prices range between £30 to £50 per month for the Gigacube, with data plans including either 100GB, 200GB or Unlimited.

The wireless router is available for both consumers and businesses and turns Vodafone’s 5G network into Wi-Fi.

It can connect up to 64 devices at one time and has a range of 90 metres and is designed with small businesses that have multiple employees in mind.

Customers are able to choose from a fixed term or rolling contract, with the option of unlimited data.

Vodafone’s 5G network is currently live in seven UK cities including; London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester.