Vodafone 5G connection now in 15 locations

The operator has connected eight new cities to 5G

Vodafone has today switched on 5G in eight more locations taking the total to 15 towns and cities.

The newly connected locations are: Birkenhead, Bolton, Gatwick, Lancaster, Newbury, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Wolverhampton.

They join Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London, which were announced at Vodafone’s 5G launch event in London on July 3.

At the event Vodafone also launched unlimited data 5G plans. They differ via download speeds.

The operator also widened its 5G footprint in Germany adding 20 more locations taking the total to 35.

Vodafone UK chief executive officer Nick Jeffery (pictured) said: “Vodafone’s global presence means we can provide our consumer and business customers with 5G in more destinations than any other UK provider. Combined with our new unlimited data plans, we are offering customers the best roaming experience ever. ”