Gusto Telecom squeezes the juicer with rebrand

Juice has become Gusto’s flagship brand according to Bennett

Banbury-based accessories distributor Gusto Telecom has rebranded as Juice as it seeks global growth.

The rebrand on July 1 has seen the company adopt the name of its broad range of accessories, including powerbanks and chargers.

Founded in 2010 by current CEO Jolyon Bennett, Juice has products in a number of retailers in the UK, including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Urban Outfitters, Dixons Carphone, Halfords, Argos and Asda.

Juice leads the way in the USB-C cable sector, with a 26 per cent market share, ahead of Tradebrand (24.8 per cent) and Griffin (17.2 per cent), according to statistics from research company GfK.

Bennett said the rebranding comes as the Juice brand has gained more recognition among customers.

“Juice is a brand that consumers now recognise and it feels like the right time to change to this name,” he said. “It is our headline brand and represents our transition from a start-up as Gusto to a more renowned brand.”

Sales Appointment

Juice has also appointed Tony Johnson, former Griffin director of sales for the EMEA region, as sales director to help drive international growth.

Johnson, who spent 13 years at Griffin, will assist Juice in targeting the American market, said Bennett.

“We’re mainly in the UK, Ireland and some parts of Europe and Australia, but want to target the American market,” he said.

“Tony has joined us from Griffin and offers a lot of experience. He will be tasked with growing our business, in particular growing our international presence.”