Huawei confident on 5G permission

After setbacks in Australia and Japan, Huawei is confident the UK will continue to sell its 5G equipment

Huawei is confident the UK government will be able to continue selling 5G equipment for any operator that wants to use it.

Huawei president of global government affairs Victor Zhang told journalists in London last week that: “The UK will make a smart decision to make sure it will have the most advanced digital infrastructure. Huawei is the leader of 5G and is one of the most important vendors for the technology.

“I am confident that the UK will choose Huawei for future 5G development.”

Zhang did not comment on whether the firm will be limited to building on the edge part of networks rather than the core, through which more sensitive data passes.

The UK government was due to publish a review of the telecoms supply chain in spring, but this has seen many delays and a verdict on Huawei’s fate may not even be published.

In the US, Huawei is still struggling with the Trump administration’s perception that its technology can be used by the Chinese government for espionage – with the country currently on a campaign to spur other nations to ban the firm from their networks.

So far, Australia and Japan have opted to not use Huawei kit.

A Huawei spokesperson said: “We have always said if people have evidence around the accusations, they should publish them and we’d be happy to address those concerns.

“To date, no one has published that kind of evidence; there’s never been any evidence in 30 years of operation of the business that our equipment has been used for espionage.”

At the Mobile News XPO 5G Symposium in April, Vodafone chief technology officer Scott Petty said that not using Huawei equipment would be detrimental to the national rollout of 5G.

Recently, US deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity Robert Strayer said the US would have to reassess its stance on information sharing with the UK if Huawei is allowed to build.

He labelled the firm a “substantial risk to communications infrastructure.”