Nokia 2.2 goes on sale for sub £100 at Carphone Warehouse and Amazon

HMD Global acts as the licensee for the Nokia brand

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 2.2 smartphone is now available from Carphone Warehouse and Amazon from £99.

The Nokia 2.2 becomes the first smartphone from the 2 series to be part of the Android One programme and features a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, including a slight selfie-notch.

It runs on Android 9 Pie, as users are able to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, with the 2.2 also Android Q ready.

It features a 13MP main camera, plus a 5MP selfie camera and provides AI-powered low light imaging and face unlock. There is also a button for Google Assistant.

There is a MediaTek A22 CPU chipset powering the device, along with a 3,000mAh battery. It comes with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB memory.

HMD Global general manager of UK and Ireland Sarah Edge said: “With the Nokia 2.2, we’ve brought the pinnacle of AI experiences to more people than ever before.

“Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family, and like all Nokia smartphones, offers an experience that stays fresh longer.”

The Nokia 2.2 will also be available from Very.co.uk later this summer and comes in either black or steel.