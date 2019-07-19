PMGC unveils its new Tela Technology brand strategy

Vodafone Total Communications Partner revamps to consolidate latest acquisitions

Vodafone Total Communications Partner PMGC Group has rebranded itself as Tela Technology, as the Vodafone dealer targets £30 million in revenue within the next five years.

The rebrand went live on June 17 as the company looks to continue its expansion in the coming years.

Tela Technology now has nine offices in the UK after acquiring Aberdeen- based technical services provider Coltest this month. These are located in Birmingham, London, Bristol, Northampton, Manchester, Worcester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Tela Technology CEO Shez Cheema said the business expects to post revenue of £21 million for the year to May 2019.

The rebrand, which covers all of PMGC’s subsidiaries, took a year to conceive and execute.

“The name PMGC didn’t really mean anything, so we went with the name Tela, as it presents the image of a more creative and modern brand,” said Cheema. “It also represents the journey the business has been on in the last few years.”

Tela provides mobile, unified communications and IT services, and reported turnover of £16.2 million up to its year ending May 2018. Its gross profit increased by £3.3 million from the previous year to £7.4 million. The company’s clients include Mitsubishi Electric.

“Our growth has been driven by a mixture of organic growth, acquisitive growth and upselling our solutions to our customers, plus working closely with our main partners such as Vodafone, Samsung and Microsoft,” said Cheema.

He acknowledged that Tela’s aspirations are ambitious, but believes there are opportunities to further develop ties with Vodafone.

“Our relationship with Vodafone is strong and we will look to increase and develop our Vodafone portfolio of services.

“There will be opportunities in IoT as it continues to grow, and we will embrace these modern technologies.”