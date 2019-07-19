Vodafone’s 5G launch shakes up the mobile market, say industry observers

The battle for 5G is on between Vodafone and EE says the industry analysts

Vodafone has sent out a statement to its rivals with its 5G launch, according to industry figures.

The operator launched its 5G network on July 3 at its Reinvent conference at the Sky Garden in London, with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton switching the service on.

During the launch, Vodafone announced three unlimited data plans named Unlimited Lite, Unlimited and Unlimited Max.

Vodafone also committed to not charging a premium for the service, something that rival EE has imposed.

IDC research manager Marta Pinto hailed the strategy as a “comprehensive statement” by the operator for both businesses and consumers.

“The strategy of using the ‘Unlimited’ brand was a clever one,” she said. “The offering announced by Vodafone is comprehensive and targets all audiences.

“Vodafone has focused on making sure there is no surcharge on 5G bundles and shows the operator wants to bring consumers and businesses on board its 5G services as soon as possible.”

PP Foresight technology, media and telco analyst Paolo Pescatore has said the battle is now on between Vodafone and EE for 5G supremacy.

“The scale of Vodafone’s ambitions should not be underestimated. Let the battle commence: the company is looking to go toe-to-toe with EE with this offer.

“Despite the euphoria surrounding 5G, I don’t expect the market to see a boost until Apple releases its first 5G device.”

Vodafone’s UK partners also believe the operator has the potential to take control in the 5G battle.

Olive Communications CEO Martin Flick has likened the launch to the “awakening of a sleeping giant”, with iData managing director James Wilson claiming it is a “huge comeback” for Vodafone.”