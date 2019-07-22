BT to move HQ to Aldgate by 2021

The Aldgate base is currently called One Braham but will be renamed ahead of the move

BT has confirmed that it will relocate its global headquarters to a new location in Aldgate by the end of 2021.

The move sees the telco relocate from its St Paul’s base, where it has been since 1985, a year after its privatisation.

It comes as part of BT’s ‘The Better Workplace Programme’, a three-to-five-year programme that seeks to consolidate its workforce across the country.

It also follows the recent announcement from BT that it has agreed to the sale of the BT Centre to Orion Capital Managers, with this transaction including an initial leaseback agreement of 30 months, during which BT will relocate.

The new headquarters – which is currently named One Braham – will be located at a fit-for-purpose building that is owned and developed by Aldgate Developments.

BT chief executive Phil Jansen said that BT has been determined for its headquarters to remain in central London, while confirming the company will work with architects, designers and its colleagues to ensure the new headquarters is sufficient to its future aspirations.

“The relocation of our global headquarters is a symbolic move but really it’s the tip of the iceberg; we are currently embarking on one of the largest workplace transformation programmes the UK has ever seen.

“The Better Workplace Programme is going to take a lot of hard work but it will have a huge and positive impact on BT’s working culture, our productivity and, ultimately, our ability to serve our customers.”

Aldgate Developments leasing director Paul Molloy said: “Aldgate Developments and our partners are delighted to welcome BT to One Braham for their new corporate headquarters. They could not have picked a more exciting and dynamic location in Central London.