Bullitt Group offer leasing plans for Cat phones

The rugged specialists are offering plans spread out over 24 months

Bullitt Group is launching flexible leasing plans for businesses after partnering with technology services supplier JTRS.

The ruggedised specialist, which acts as global licensee for the Caterpillar brand, will provide the new leasing service for its Cat S61 and S41 smartphones, with no upfront charge.

The plans are available to businesses acquiring five or more devices, with costs spread out over 24-months.

Companies also have the option to add loss, theft or damage coverage, with a choice of airtime tariffs available.

Bullitt Group chief sales officer for the EMEA and APAC regions Nathan Vautier said: “Cash-flow management is a priority for our business customers, so by providing these new leasing options, we can help forecast these costs and businesses can acquire devices as they’re needed.”

JTRS is part of the Econocom Group, which specialises in mobility services for the UK’s education and business sectors.

JTRS MD Tim Morgan-Hoole said: “This project is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our range of mobile solutions into the ruggedised sector.

“Being part of Econocom allows us to provide agile subscription solutions and bespoke services including technical installation, integration and ongoing support to help our customers at every stage of their journey.”