Focus Group targets revenue and staff rise after HQ move

Dealer focused on £70 million revenue target and headcount growth

Focus Group is targeting a revenue increase of 19 per cent for 2019 and a staff increase of more than 40 per cent in the next “couple of years”, after recently completing a move to its new head office in Shoreham, West Sussex.

The dealer’s revenue and EBITDA for 2018 were £59 million and £7.7 million respectively, according to managing director Chris Goodman. Focus is aiming to increase these numbers to £70 million and £12 million through a combination of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions.

The dealer’s new Shoreham office, which measures 25,000 square foot, is based on the site of Worthing Borough Council’s unused civic car park. The office opened at the beginning of July, with Focus’ 280-strong staff from five satellite offices moving in.

“We had five locations in Sussex as a result of having grown out of our building and having to take satellite offices to continue recruiting,” said Goodman.

“The site in Shoreham is no more than a couple of miles from any of those previous offices, and it gave us an opportunity to improve the working environment for the staff.”

The new office has a pool table, table tennis tables and a roof terrace, which Goodman says is important for attracting staff, particularly millennials.

“We’re on an aggressive growth curve and a requirement of that is to attract quality personnel,” he said. Goodman expects the number of staff in the office to increase to 400 within the next “couple of years”.

The growth policy will also see a relaunch of Focus’ website within the next few weeks, as well as more of a policy on mergers and acquisitions, backed by a £25 million bank-funded revolving credit facility it received last year.