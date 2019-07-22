New dealer Blend Telecom provides devices for leading law firm

Dealer was formed in January this year

Cardiff-based dealer Blend Telecom has secured a mobile device deal with Capital Law, a leading law firm in the city.

The dealer, which was formed in January this year by former Blackberry account manager Jay Birch, will manage more than a hundred mobile phone contracts for the firm and provide mobile device management and repairs across the business.

Birch said: “This deal is an exciting step for Blend Telecom and will enable us to accelerate our growth plans. We’re looking to bring new talent to the team and work with even more SMEs to explore new telecoms technologies and fulfil their communication needs.”

He added that the launch of 5G was an aspect of the industry upon which Blend would be looking to capitalise as the service has recently launched in the Welsh capital.

“The launch of 5G in Cardiff has unlocked new potential for businesses here to communicate with existing customers and reach new markets. We’re here to help them do that quickly, at lower costs and through a local team.”

Capital Law joins a roster of Blend Telecom clients which also includes Advantage Accountancy, and Taymec Cleaning Systems.

Capital Law’s head of IT Rhys Davies said: “Blend Telecom took the time to understand our business needs and produced a highly competitive price offering. They have since negotiated a 50% discount on our mobile contracts and secured new tariffs that allow for data usage, calls and texts at no extra cost in the EU. We work with many clients internationally and that service is proving invaluable. Blend’s staff are very attentive, knowledgeable and responsive. They have become one of our key IT partners.”