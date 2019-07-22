Vodafone partners with Mencap to help connect those with learning disabilities

Over 1.4 million people in the UK have learning difficulties

Vodafone has teamed up with Mencap to improve the lives of those with learning disabilities and keep using IoT enabled devices.

Vodafone’s Connected Living project has been launched through Vodafone’s Business Ventures and the disability charity Mencap.

The project uses IoT technology that has been developed by Vodafone and aims to improve the lives of those with learning disabilities and their support workers.

The project initially piloted over 12 months in locations across Hampshire, Sussex, Cornwall, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk.

The partnership sees Vodafones expertise in IoT and connectivity paired with Mencap’s ability to support those with learning difficulties.

A number of IoT enabled devices were installed in Mencap supported Living homes, which was controlled by a bespoke app called Vodafone MyLife.

The app allows users to create visual guides for everyday tasks and access to a number of features.

Features include; My Room, How To, My Day, My Talk, Call Support, To Do List and My Front Door, while Activity Sensors and Smart Locks were also trialled.

Vodafone general counsel and external affairs director Helen Lamprell has praised the collaboration.

“It has been developed in partnership between Vodafone, Mencap and, most importantly of all, those with learning disabilities themselves. The project aims to give those living with a learning disability greater independence and a better quality of life. It really demonstrates the power of technology to change people’s lives for the better.”

Mencap operations director Steve Baker added: “We are committed to improving the lives of people with a learning disability – we don’t want them to be left out and we know that in an increasingly digital world, we need to be innovative about our approach.”