Plusnet tops broadband complaints charts for second quarter in a row

Despite a slight improvement on the previous quarter Plusnet still lead the way for complaints

Plusnet has topped the Ofcom league tables for most complained fixed broadband in the UK for the first quarter of 2019.

It is the second quarter in a row that Plusnet has occupied the top spot as it also led the way for landline complaints.

The provider edged Vodafone and TalkTalk, with 31 complaints per 100,000, which is considerably more than the industry average of 13 according to Ofcom’s report.

Vodafone with 30, TalkTalk (24) and BT further back with 15 complaints per 100,000 completed the top four.

However EE and Sky (both five) received the fewest complaints out of the providers.

Plusnet customers main complaints centred around billing, pricing and charges (38 per cent), with 28pc of customers annoyed at how complaints were handled and 24pc irritated by faults, service and provision issues.

The provider also came top of the table for landline complaints, with 24 complaints per 100,000 customers. TalkTalk (19) and Vodafone (15) followed in second and third, with EE (four) the recipient of the fewest complaints.

uSwitch broadband expert Dani Warner has called Plusnet’s performance “disappointing”.

“It is disappointing to once again see Plusnet as the most complained about provider for landline and broadband, despite the volume of complaints falling since the end of last year.

“Overall, however, the bigger picture presents a better story, with fewer complaints about both mobile and broadband providers across the board.

www.broadbandchoices.co.uk home comms expert Mark Pocock questioned Vodafone’s performance also.

“The announcement doesn’t make good reading for Vodafone either, with the company receiving the most complaints for pay monthly mobile, and the second-most for broadband, narrowly losing out to Plusnet.

“With Vodafone investing so much into 5G at the moment, it begs the question: “are they doing enough to keep their existing customers happy?”

For pay-monthly mobile complaints, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile received the joint-highest number of complaints with six per 100,000 customers in Q1.

Tesco Mobile received just one complaint per 100,000 customers in the first quarter, with O2, iD Mobile and EE all receiving just two.