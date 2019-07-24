BT announces software partner for 5G cloud core

Cloud-based core allows for network components as software for quicker updating and better scalability

BT has announced it will use the software company Canonical’s Charmed Openstack service as part of its 5G cloud core network.

Canonical, which developed the Ubuntu software, will provide the open source virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) to aid in the transition to a cloud-based core network.

BT says that the partnership will ensure that BT can increase capacity amid consumer adoption of 5G and fibre to the premises (FTTP).

Openstack cloud software separates hardware and software, turning network components into software applications which enables more continuous, simultaneous and fast updating, which makes the network more scalable.

BT Group chief architect Neil McRae said: Canonical is providing us with the ‘cloud-native’ foundation that enables us to create a smart and fully converged network. Utilising open source and best-of-breed technologies will ensure we can deliver on our convergence vision, and enable a world-leading 5G and FTTP experience for our customers.”

Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth added: “BT has recognised the efficiency, flexibility and innovation afforded by an open architecture, and realises the value of such an approach in enabling its delivery of new 5G services. We’re delighted to be working with them to deliver the foundation to this approach, which will underpin BT’s 5G strategy.”

The move is a key part of BT’s convergence strategy, which will see it bring together its fixed, mobile and Wi-Fi services to make a more seamless experience for users.

BT is planning to introduce its full cloud-based 5G core from 2022.