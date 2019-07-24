Oppo releases Reno Z smartphone for £299

Oppo launched the Reno series in April, with the Reno Z the newest in the line-up

Oppo has bolstered its Reno series with the release of the Reno Z smartphone from £299.

The Reno Z is available at Carphone Warehouse, both in store and online, with a choice of either black or aurora purple colours available.

It is also available through EE with selected pay monthly plans on the black edition of smartphone.

Featuring a 6.4-inch waterdrop-style notch display, the Reno Z provides a 48MP and 5MP dual camera set up. There is also a 32MP front camera that supports Oppo Portrait Mode.

The dual camera setup has a Sony IMX586 sensor, with a F1.7 aperture and 6P lens to provide day and night shots.

The AMOLED display has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 per cent and features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It also includes an in-display hidden fingerprint-unlocking unlock, which has a 20 to 30 per cent better success rate compared to the previous generation says Oppo.

A MediaTek Helio P90 processor powers the Reno Z, with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory on offer. It is also backed up with a 4,035mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 charging.

The Reno Z is available on a 4GB per month data plan and comes with unlimited calls and texts, with at cost of £26 per month, plus £30 upfront.