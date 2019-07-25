Huawei surpasses 100m shipments for 2019 amid challenging backdrop

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G on sale from tomorrow (July 26) at selected places

Huawei has confirmed that it has shipped over 10 million units of the P30 series in the past quarter as it has also surpassed 100 million smartphone sales for the year.

Despite the challenges this year, Huawei said it has surpassed the 100 million figure in quicker time this year than it did last year.

It took just 85 days for the P30 series to reach 10 million units, which Huawei said is 62 days quicker than for the P20 series in 2018.

The flagship P30 series launched during an event in Paris in March, with the P30 Pro, P30 and P30 Lite all released.

Commenting on the milestone Huawei consumer business group UK MD Anson Zhang said: “We will always put our consumers first, regardless of the challenges we face and this announcement demonstrates the continued confidence in Huawei from customers and partners.

“We also have a responsibility to make it clear to consumers that nothing has changed and we are confident about the future, and will always ensure our consumers enjoy the best possible experience on their Huawei devices. We are grateful to our millions of loyal consumers in the UK – and we will soon welcome millions more.”

Mate 20 X 5G

The Chinese vendor has also confirmed its Mate 20 X 5G smartphone will launch tomorrow through Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse.

The Huawei Mate 20 X will retail from £999 and is available in emerald green and comes with Dual SIM.

It is powered by a Kirin 980 chipset and is supported by what Huawei claims is the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset the Balong 5000. This chipset is compatible from 2G through to 5G.