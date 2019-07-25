Samsung confirm Galaxy Fold to land in September

EE is the exclusive operator for the Samsung Galaxy Fold in the UK

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold in September following months of uncertainty.

The announcement comes after Samsung encountered problems with the foldable smartphone in April, when a number of those who tested the device complained of breaks, bulges and blinking screens.

The situation led Samsung to recall the devices and postpone the initial summer launch to fix the issues.

However in a statement made today (July 25) the South Korean vendor has reassured consumers by saying it has improved upon the initial Fold through some rigorous testing.

Samsung has said that it has improved the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display, which has been extended beyond the bezel, while the top and bottom of the hinge area has been strengthened through newly added protection caps.

Samsung has added additional metal layers beneath the display to reinforce the protection of the display. Samsung also confirmed that the space between the hinge and body of the Fold has been reduced.

In the UK EE will be the exclusive operator partner for the Samsung Galaxy Fold X, with the device expected to have a stating RRP of £1,799.