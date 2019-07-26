BT brings 5G to rural Wales

The rural area became one of the first permanent 5G networks in Europe

BT has introduced 5G to rural Wales as it showcased the new technology during the 100th Royal Welsh Show.

The telco installed 5G at the Showground in Llanelwedd, where the area became one of the first permanent 5G networks in Europe.

Those that visited the event got the opportunity to see how 5G works through a 5G-connected driverless pod, one of the world’s first self-driving pods.

It comes as BT’s Enterprise business has partnered with Westfield Technology Group, who specialise in manufacturing the pods, to bring the demonstration to the show.

It is expected that the driverless pods are able to navigate through a variety of environments and industries and are seen as an alternative method of transport in national parks.

The 5G connectivity enables the pods to stream data to and from the pod in real-time and includes 3D mapping models.

BT Group Wales director Nick Speed said: “5G is the next generation of mobile technology and will transform the way we live and work. We’re hugely excited about what we can do with 5G today, and in the future.

“This activation at the showground shows one of the many possibilities for farming, agriculture and rural tourism.”

Deputy Minister for Economy Lee Waters added: “It’s excellent news that 5G is now available at the Royal Welsh showground and a great way to mark the show’s centenary.

“The Welsh Government has worked closely with EE from the outset to establish a mast at the showground and it is currently the only one outside of major cities which has been upgraded to 5G.”

EE, who are part of the BT Group, became the first UK operator to launch 5G in May, when it switched the network on across six UK cities including Cardiff.

The network will be extended to ten more UK cities later this year.

