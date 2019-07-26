Oppo releases black edition of Reno 5G smartphone

The Oppo Reno 5G is exclusively available at EE

Oppo has unveiled a new colour to its Reno 5G range with the addition of the ‘black jet’ edition.

It is available exclusively through EE and is part of the operator’s initial 5G lineup.

Pricing for the Reno 5G smartphone starts from £54 per month, with an upfront cost of £50, as a 30GB plan comes to £64 per month.

The Reno 5G features a pivot-rising camera design and comes equipped with a triple rear camera system that includes 10x hybrid zoom.

It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and comes with the latest Android 9 (Pie) OS.

It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, has a 4,065mAh battery and comes with 256GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM.