Vodafone 5G roaming goes live to 55 European cities

Vodafone has announced that its 5G roaming service has launched in Europe and is available in 55 towns and cities.

The service is live across Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, including capital cities such as Madrid, Munich, Rome and London.

Vodafone has claimed that no other operator has more of availability of 5G than Vodafone currently does.

Customers will be able to use the 5G service at no extra cost and be able to stream, download and watch TV up to ten times faster than 4G.

Vodafone customers can also shape their pay monthly data plan with the Entertainment Package offering a choice of four entertainment options – Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “We have accelerated the availability of 5G roaming just as schools break up for the summer holiday.

“With 5G in more places than with any other network, our customers can keep in touch with loved ones at home, colleagues in the office or with their business customers while they’re travelling abroad.”

Vodafone also confirmed that 4G roaming is available in 156 destinations, with customers able to use their home plan in 48 European destinations at no extra cost.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 are currently the only two 5G smartphones available through Vodafone.