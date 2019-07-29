Vodafone appoints Kathy Quashie as new head of partnerships & alliances

Kathy Quashie brings nearly 20 years of telecoms experience to the role

Vodafone has announced the appointment of Kathy Quashie as head of partnerships and alliances in the UK.

Quashie will provide support to Vodafone’s business partners in marketing and promoting its mobile, fixed, converged and IoT solutions to UK businesses of all sizes. She will also look to recruit new partners.

Her appointment comes after Vodafone launched 5G and Business Unlimited plans for small businesses on July 3.

Speaking of her appointment, Quashie said: “This is an exciting time to join Vodafone. The recent launch of 5G and Business Unlimited – and our breadth of solutions spanning mobile, fixed, converged and IoT – bring huge opportunities for partners. I’m really looking forward to helping them maximise opportunities from working with Vodafone. It’s our ambition to be the go-to Digital Partner for UK businesses; our partners are critical in helping us achieve this goal.”

Quashie has worked for 18 years in the telecoms industry. She started as a product revenue manager at BT before working in revenue assurance at T-Mobile and as head of margin assurance at Carphone Warehouse.

She then worked at TalkTalk as head of group revenue assurance and risk, before moving back to BT, where she held a number of roles including CEO of BT Expedite, BT’s multi-channel retail business, and corporate director of BT Enterprise.