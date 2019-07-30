Honor to launch 20 Pro on August 1, targets top four global position

Honor targets top four global smartphone spot by end of 2019

Honor has announced that its premium 20 Pro smartphone will be on sale in the UK from August 1.

The Huawei sub-brand’s device, which was revealed in May, will be available from Amazon, Argos, MPD, Very, A1 Comms and Carphone Warehouse, and will retail from £549.99.

Customers who purchase the 20 Pro between August 1 and August 18 will also receive a free Honor Watch Magic, normally worth £179.99.

The 20 Pro comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colours, the latter being exclusively available from Carphone Warehouse.

Honor president George Zhao said of the device: “In today’s digital and hyper-connected world, a smartphone is the gateway to a world of endless possibilities. The Honor 20 Pro has reimagined the smartphone camera in ways that were not possible a decade ago, allowing professional photographers and enthusiasts to express their creativity and capture their life moments in ultra-clarity, low-lit environment and in beautiful detail.”

The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and runs on Android Pie 9.0 on a Kirin 980 chipset. It has a 4,000 MAh battery and a 48MP Quad rear camera, with a 32MP front camera.

Ambitions

Honor’s UK general manager Bond Zhang also outlined the brand’s UK growth since 2018 and its ambitions to be among the top four global smartphone brands by the end of 2019 at a media briefing on July 30.



He said that Honor was the fastest growing smartphone brand in the UK, with Q1 2019 sales seeing a 183 per cent increase year-on-year, as well as a 73.4 per cent year-on-year sales growth on Amazon Prime Day.

Honor sales in the week of Prime Day also increased 1,600 per cent compared to the week preceding it.

“Honor started an independent brand operation in the UK from the beginning of 2018. In that quarter, my organisation had just three people in it. In the first quarter of this year, my team has around 50 people,” he said.

“That means our company really prioritises the UK market as a very important market in our global strategy.”

He added that Honor wanted to be a top-four global smartphone brand in its own right.