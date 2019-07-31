Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6 tablet

Device announcement comes ahead of Unpacked event next week

Samsung has announced its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6. The device announcement comes ahead of the manufacturer’s Unpacked Event on August 7, as well as it’s unveiling its new Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5.

The device weighs 420g and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It comes in models with either 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, or 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung’s president and CEO of IT Mobile Communications DJ Koh said: “Today’s inspiration comes at a moment’s notice and creatives and professionals need a device able to keep up with insatiable imaginations while complementing their busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

“Galaxy Tab S6 enables consumers to unlock their creativity, while delivering the top-quality productivity features and advanced technology they have come to expect from Samsung tablets.”

The Tab S6 comes in Mountain Grey and Rose Blush colours, and will be available in stores and online in select markets from late August, according to Samsung, although T3 has reported that it will be available for pre-order on August 23, will be released on September 6, will also be available in a Cloud Blue colour, and will cost $649 (£530)