Openreach adds 36 more locations for full fibre broadband rollout

So far 1.5 million premises has been reached nationwide through the ‘Fibre First’ programme

Openreach has announced 36 new locations will receive its Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband technology in the next 12 months.

The rollout adds to the 74 locations across the UK that is covered by Openreach’s Fibre First programme.

In the coming months towns and cities including Newcastle, Doncaster, Chelmsford and St Albans will receive the FTTP broadband, plus four locations in Scotland.

Openreach is aiming to bring full fibre connections to 15 million homes and businesses by the mid-2020s and recently upped its targets for full fibre connections from three million to four million by March 2021.

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said: “We’re pressing ahead with our investment and Openreach engineers are now building in communities all over the country, keeping us on track to deliver against the bigger ambitions we set out in May.

“The Government wants to see a nationwide full fibre network and we’re keen to lead the way in helping them to achieve that.”

Selley also mentioned the Scottish Government’s decision to extend rates relief on new fibre broadband networks will benefit Scotland as Kilmarnock, Bathgate, Broxburn and Whitburn will receive FTTP broadband.

Scottish Government connectivity minister Paul Wheelhouse added: “We listened to the industry and provided 10 years rates relief, five more than the UK Government, with the aim of encouraging new investment in Scotland’s fibre infrastructure network.

“Commercial investment is a critical element of delivering our ambition to deliver 100 per cent superfast broadband access to every home and business in the country, making Scotland one of the best-connected countries in Europe.”

Since Openreach began its Fibre First programme it has passed over 1.5 million homes and businesses across the UK.