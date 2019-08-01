Westcoast strikes partnership with Tech21

Tech21 cases are now available to B2B customers through Westcoast

Westcoast has announced it is now ranging cases from accessories manufacturer Tech21.

Twickenham-based Tech21 manufactures protective cases for phones, laptops and tablets. Tech21 cases are designed to be durable and are capable of multiple drops.

The firm has partnered with leading smartphone vendors Google, Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola.

Commenting on the new partnership Tech21 CEO Colin said: “Westcoast has a lot of experience, influence and capability in the UK tech landscape and we look forward to learning from that. Tech21 products are designed to be smarter, better looking and longer lasting than rival cases. We don’t want our customers to have to compromise on anything.”

Westcoast accessories commercial director Ashley Watts added: “Tech21 have shown their prowess in providing robust, brilliantly designed cases and covers for the devices our users need to work. So, working with them seems like an obvious extension. We’re looking forward to offering Tech21’s products to our customers, across a whole range of industries.”